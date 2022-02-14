ALLBLK Streaming Service To Premiere ‘Beyond Ed Buck’ Documentary – The Hamden Journal

The ALLBLK, streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, announced the world premiere of Beyond Ed Buck, streaming Thursday, February 24.

Co-executive produced by Jayce Baron and Pose star, Hailie Sahar, Beyond Ed Buck begins by examining and analyzing the tragic deaths of Gemmel Moore (2017) and Timothy Dean (2019), two gay Black men who died at the hands of democratic political donor, Ed Buck. Buck was found guilty of several charges, including supplying fatal doses of methamphetamine to both men in July of last year.

True to its title, the anti-crime documentary goes beyond the Ed Buck case to unpack internalized homophobia, the psychological root of predatory behaviors, and to provide a deeper exploration of challenges faced by the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ community – particularly how a variety of systemic social and economic issues have led gay and trans identified people to become victims of predators looking to satisfy sexual fetishes and indulge in illicit drug use.

Beyond Ed Buck, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, features interviews with several notable figures and industry professionals including co-executive producer, Hailie Sahar, Raniyah Copeland (former President and CEO of Black Aids Institute), Dr. Gregory Canillas (LGBTQ+ psychologist), George M. Johnson (award-winning author), Shar Jossell (journalist & media personality) and many more.