All3Media Backs Irish Rugby Star Brian O’Driscoll’s Production Company – The Hamden Journal

Rugby star Brian O’Driscoll’s sports production outfit 3 Rock has been backed by All3Media. The Hamden Journal understands the deal includes the production powerhouse taking a minority stake.

3 Rock, which was also founded by sports presenter Craig Doyle, produces live broadcasts, documentaries, podcasts, branded content and format development.

The outfit recently produced BT Sport doc Shoulder to Shoulder, which featured O’Driscoll exploring rugby’s unifying power in Ireland, along with being commissioned for ITV’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby highlights programme.

Two Brothers Pictures and Neal Street owner All3Media’s deal will also see All3Media’s sports and factual indie North One become 3 Rock’s exclusive live rugby co-production partner.

All3Media is pushing further into the sports game and last week its Little Dot digital indie unveiled dedicated sport label Little Dot Sport, which will also work with 3 Rock as production partner.

“This deal demonstrates how keen we are to build on our existing expertise in both live sports production and sports based factual programming across different platforms,” said All3 Media CEO Jane Turton.

O’Driscoll, who captained Ireland for nearly 10 years and played 133 times, and Doyle added: “All3Media realise our vision and ambition for 3 Rock, which is built on creativity, experience and a talented team. We feel privileged to have the unrivalled expertise and resources of North One, Little Dot Studios and the All3Media Group to help put 3 Rock on the map.”