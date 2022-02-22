All3Media-Backed Little Dot’s Head Of Arts Catherine Bray Departs To Run Loop – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media-backed Little Dot Studios’ Head of Arts Catherine Bray has departed to focus on UK indie Loop.

Bray joined Little Dot six years ago as Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 shorts strand Random Acts, which featured the likes of Mae Martin, Asa Butterfield and Noel Fielding.

She was promoted to Head of Arts in 2019, overseeing three years of BBC iPlayer strand Inside Cinema along with podcasts and specials.

Bray was previously running Loop on the side with producers Anthony Ing and Charlie Shackleton. The indie is developing two scripted films with the BFI and Field of Vision and has previously had features play at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and 2021 BFI London Film Festival. Bray has also produced essay films Guilt-Free Pleasures and Meet the Family for BBC Four via Loop.

Andy Taylor Foundation

In related Little Dot news, the indie has launched a foundation to improve social mobility within digital media in the name of Co-Founder Andy Taylor, who died of a brain tumor in December 2020.

The Andy Taylor Foundation, which Taylor had started working on prior to his death, is supported by his wife Lara and will identify and fund high-impact digital media initiatives that open up career opportunities for young adults.