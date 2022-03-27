All the winners as they’re announced

The world of cinema will congregate in Hollywood for the Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Oscars will be taking place in the early hours of Monday, 28 March (UK time), with Hollywood turning out in force to hear who will take home prizes at the 94th Academy Awards.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars to nominated, and the ten films nominated for Best Picture are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

We’ll be updating this story as the winners are announced throughout the night.

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Directing

Steven Spielberg took on his first musical with ‘West Side Story’. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in The Power Of The Dog (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2021)

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in new biopic film ‘Spencer’. (STX Films)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

(L to R) Ciaran Hinds stars as “Pop” and Judi Dench stars as “Granny” in director Kenneth Branagh’s BELFAST (Focus Features)

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

King Richard will be released nationwide on 19th November 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures

Belfast, Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World, Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Written by Jane Campion

Best Animated Feature Film

The Madrigal family come together once again at the conclusion of ‘Encanto’. (Disney)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu- Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

A still from Robin Robin (Netflix)

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (L To R) Jennifer Lawrence As Kate Dibiasky, Leonardo Dicaprio As Dr. Randall Mindy. (Niko Tavernise/ Netflix)

Don’t Look Up

WINNER: Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish in the music video for her Bond theme song No Time To Die. (MGM/Eon/Universal)

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Sound

No Time To Die hits UK cinemas on 30 September (MGM/Universal Pictures/EON)

Belfast

WINNER: Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune (Warner Bros)

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Jessica Chastain transforms into Tammy Faye (YouTube/Searchlight)

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

Best Costume Design

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo by Laurie Sparham. (© 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc)

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

WINNER: Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Best Visual Effects

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

