All the winners as they’re announced

The 2022 Oscars will be taking place in the early hours of Monday, 28 March (UK time), with Hollywood turning out in force to hear who will take home prizes at the 94th Academy Awards.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars to nominated, and the ten films nominated for Best Picture are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
We’ll be updating this story as the winners are announced throughout the night.
The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person In The World, Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Written by Jane Campion
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
WINNER: The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
The Dress
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
WINNER: Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Song
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
WINNER: Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Production Design
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
WINNER: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
WINNER: Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
