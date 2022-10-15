From A to Z: All The REITs Hitting New 52-Week Lows This Week

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) — and there are a lot of them — have gone from a New York Stock Exchange favorite to a stock to steer clear of.

See also: This Little-Known REIT Is Producing Double-Digit Returns In A Bear Market: How?

Here’s a list of REITs hitting 52-week lows:

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH)

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)

Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE: CIM)

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)

Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX)

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT)

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)

Story continues

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)

Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI)

Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

Related: Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.