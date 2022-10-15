From A to Z: All The REITs Hitting New 52-Week Lows This Week
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) — and there are a lot of them — have gone from a New York Stock Exchange favorite to a stock to steer clear of.
Here’s a list of REITs hitting 52-week lows:
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH)
American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT)
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR)
AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)
Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)
Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE: CIM)
City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO)
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR)
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD)
Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)
CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)
Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI)
Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)
Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX)
Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)
Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT)
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR)
Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT)
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI)
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP)
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH)
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)
Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA)
National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN)
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT)
Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM)
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)
Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)
Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)
Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)
iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR)
Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI)
Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO)
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)
UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)
Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR)
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)
Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.
