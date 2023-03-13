All the PDA Moments You Missed at the 2023 Oscars

The ultimate date night.

For most, attending the Oscars is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredible honor. But for Hollywood’s elite, it’s just another date night filled with glitz, glamour, and a dose of red carpet PDA.

At the 2023 Oscars, A-list pairings arrived on the special Champagne carpet to watch the film industry’s biggest names take home the most coveted awards of the season. Some halves of the couples in attendance were nominated themselves, while other duos just came for the entertainment. And of course, in true Hollywood fashion and following in the footsteps of the purveyors of red carpet PDA (Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, MGK and Megan Fox, etc.) the stars exchanged sweet moments of PDA that now have the internet in a chokehold (looking at you Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban).

Read on for all the sweetest couple moments at the 2023 Oscars.

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon

Allison William and her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon, made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Oscars and even shared a kiss for the flashing cameras. Williams wore a long-sleeved gown embroidered with pink paisley and embellished with silver sequins, which she paired with voluminous bubblegum-colored cape that trailed behind her. For his part, Dreymon wore a tux with a royal blue velvet jacket.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples took the carpet together to put on a loved-up display for onlookers. Nicole Kidman, who wore a custom black sequin Armani Privé gown with a leg slit and flower appliqués, at one point grabbed her tuxedo-clad husband Keith Urban’s face and planted a smooch on his lips.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Top Gun: Maverick star and mustache aficionado Miles Teller looked dapper in a simple black tux from Celine and was joined by his wife, Keleigh Sperry, who wore a silver column gown, also from by the French brand. The couple posed for photos and later Teller was spotted wrapping his arms around his wife and kissing her head. His blockbuster movie, which resurrected furry upper lips and made us all want to play football on the beach (or, at least, spectate), is up for the coveted Best Picture award tonight.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Red carpet veteran and fashion icon Halle Berry walked the 2023 Oscar Champagne carpet with her musician boyfriend Van Hunt. For their date night, Berry wore a white halter gown with the highest leg slit and rose appliqués. For his part, Hunt wore a classic tuxedo and offered up his arm for Berry to hold onto. And as the standup gentleman he is, Hunt gave his woman a moment to shine on her own.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

Seth Rogen, who stars in The Fabelmans, one of the evening’s big nominees, wore a cream tuxedo with a charcoal bow tie and was joined by his wife Lauren Miller who wore a shimmery gold, plunging gown. The two walked into the Dolby Theatre hand-in-hand.

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor and was supported by his wife, Echo Quan, from the crowd. He accepted his award with an emotional speech that received a stand ovation, during which he gave his wife a loving shoutout and spoke about his experience as a Vietnamese refugee.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream.”

