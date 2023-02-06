All the moves leading up to March 3

The Bo Horvat trade kicked off NHL trade deadline season with a bang. (Getty Images)

The NHL trade deadline is less than a month away, but some front offices have started their work early with some big deals.

As Cup contenders separate themselves from the rest, and those sitting outside the playoff picture start to consider pawning off their assets to the highest bidder, the drama off the ice is keeping hockey fans hooked while teams slog through the dog days of the season.

Here’s a breakdown of all the trades and news out of the NHL in the lead-up to the March 3 deadline.

February 5

The San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Jaycob Megna to the Seattle Kraken for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. In 48 games this season, Megna has registered 12 points and 21 penalty minutes. The 30-year-old is signed through 2024 at a $762,500 AAV.

The Islanders also announced they signed Bo Horvat to an eight-year, $68-million ($8.5-million AAV) contract extension.

February 4

The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year, $5.7-million contract extension. Milano, 26, has registered 22 points in 40 games after signing a one-year deal with the Capitals in early November.

February 3

The Capitals agreed to a five-year, $25-million contract extension with forward Dylan Strome after the 25-year-old joined Washington on a one-year deal in the offseason. Strome is third in team scoring with 36 points in 52 games.

January 30

The Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round pick. Horvat, 27, is on pace to have a career year, scoring 31 goals and registering 54 points in 49 games.

Beauvillier, 25, has struggled in 2022-23, posting only 20 points in 49 games. Raty, 20, was taken by the Islanders with the 52nd-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

January 25

The San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald.

The Avalanche took a chance on Merkley after the 24-year-old puck-moving defenseman requested a trade out of San Jose in January, while also acquiring a familiar face in Nieto, who played in Colorado between 2016 and 2020. In return, the Sharks brought in Kaut, a once highly-touted lottery pick that could not find his footing with the Avs, and undrafted veteran blueliner MacDonald.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is at 3PM EST on March 3.

Who are the best players available?

Sharks star forward Timo Meier is the biggest prize to be won ahead of the deadline, with 48 points in 51 games.

Arizona Coyotes’ Jacob Chychrun is the best defenseman up for grabs, with a number of teams around the league interested in acquiring the 24-year-old under team control through 2026.

A pair of veteran, Stanley Cup champions are drawing significant interest in St. Louis, with forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko likely on the move as the Blues retool in a lost season.

Once the cornerstones of an NHL dynasty, forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews may be packing their bags to leave Chicago, but any potential moves will depend on whether they feel comfortable with a trade. Forward Max Domi, with 35 points in 48 games, is also likely to be moved.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov will also be one of the most coveted players come trade deadline day, with a number of championship contenders eager to add his solid defensive presence to their backend.

