All The Latest – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 1:02 PM: The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have canceled Monday night’s 7 p.m. performance because of a non-Covid illness among its company.

Refunds are available at point-of-sale.

PREVIOUSLY, December 17: Moulin Rouge! has canceled Saturday’s matinee and evening performances, with the show expected to resume for Sunday’s matinee at 1:30 p.m.

In a statement, the production said, “While there are no new positive COVID test results in the company, out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the production’s epidemiologist both performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Saturday, December 18th have been cancelled. Performances are expected to resume on Sunday, December 19th at 1:30 PM. Ticket holders for tomorrow’s performances will be contacted by their point of purchase.”

And in the when-it-rains category, Company ended tonight’s performance early due to the non-Covid illness of a cast member. Sources say the actor had a bout of food poisoning. Performances are expected to go on as scheduled tomorrow.

Due to non-Covid related illness in our company, we were unable to continue with this evening’s performance.

Previous More Broadway cancellation updates: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has paused performances through Monday, with the show now set to resume on Tuesday Dec. 21, and Hamilton, which had already canceled tonight’s performance, has now suspended performances through Sunday.

And Hadestown, the Tony-winning musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre, has canceled tonight’s performance as well as Saturday’s matinee. The Saturday evening performance currently remains on schedule.

The cancellations are the latest in a series of production pauses this week due to breakthrough Covid cases or positive tests as New York City is in the midst of an upsurge of cases of the Omicron variant.

Earlier today, MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, canceled performances through Dec. 26. For previous cancellation announcements, go here.

