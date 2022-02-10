All the deals, rumors, reports in one place

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and we have already seen some pretty big names on the move — CJ McCollum is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Domantas Sabonis is in Sacramento and hoping to lead the Kings to the play in (but they have to catch McCollum’s Pelicans) — and there could be more.

What follows is a roundup of rumors and trades, updated as we get them.

Feb. 10, 12:50 AM: Lakers would consider Westbrook trade for Wall… if LeBron wants it

The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last offseason — and did not go through with a trade for Buddy Hield from the Kings — largely because LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanted and pushed for it. It backfired. It hasn’t worked out like anyone wanted; the Lakers are 26-30 (after an ugly loss to a shorthanded Trail Blazers team Wednesday night). Is it time for the Lakers to move on from Westbrook? Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on Sportscenter that some in the Lakers’ organization want to “rip off the band-aid” and trade Westbrook. The only trade that works at this point is for John Wall in Houston, who is sitting out but has a matching salary ($44 million this season, a player option for $47 million next season that both players will pick up).

That trade only happens if LeBron wants it to. The other question LeBron, GM Rob Pelinka and everyone with the Lakers needs to ask: Does this make them meaningfully better? Or is this a trade done out of frustration and the need to “just do something?” Because those kinds of trades rarely work out well. If someone wants to argue that Wall is a better fit next to LeBron and Davis — because he is better as a catch-and-shoot player and can work off the ball — go for it, but last time they both played in the same season Westbrook put up better and more efficient numbers. Wall has not played at all season. Is he going to make a difference? Or is it better for the Lakers to wait it out, get to the offseason, and make a more reasoned and measured decision?

Oklahoma City receives: KZ Okpala, adjustment on future first-round pick

Miami receives: Thunder’s least favorable 2026 second-round pick, adjustment on future first-round pick

Analysis: This isn’t about Okpala, a power forward who has been on the fringe of the Heat rotation for three years (he’s been in 63 games total over those years). It isn’t about the second-round pick, which will be the worst of the Thunder’s Mavericks’ or 76ers’ pick in 2026. It’s all about the adjustments to the first-round pick — and that part is a win for both teams. This was supposed to be Miami’s 2023 first-round pick going to OKC but with a series of protections over potentially four years. Now it is a lottery-protected 2025 pick that is unprotected in 2026. For Miami, this means it could now trade its 2022 or 2023 first-round picks (or, potentially both, if the Heat pick-then-trade a player this year) for a player who could help the contending Heat win now. Miami gains a pick to trade and flexibility. The Thunder get a pick more likely to be of value in three or four years (potentially after this window of Heat contention).

James Harden reportedly has told both the Nets and Kevin Durant he wants to be in Brooklyn with the Nets. However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on the network that Harden’s actions of late — the four-point game against the Kings, the stretches of lollygagging on defense, the missed games, the buzz around him of being unhappy — mean “he is screaming in every way he possibly can “I don’t want to be here. Get me out of here.” That doesn’t mean a deal is coming. Another ESPN report — this one from Adrian Wojnarowski — says no meaningful talks are going on.

There seems to be a sense around Brooklyn that their problems are fixable: Get Durant back healthy after the All-Star break, watch Kyrie Irving get more comfortable, take some of the load off Harden, get the big three playing together, start winning and they can make a run to the Finals. Also worth noting, Zach Lowe of ESPN has talked about tension and some animosity between the Nets and 76ers front offices because of that trade, which is another hurdle to getting a deal done. If Harden wants out, he may need to be explicit, not just act out, and it may still be too late to happen at the deadline.

TRADE: Jazz send out Ingles, get Alexander-Walker back

Utah receives: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez

San Antonio receives: Tomas Satoransky, 2022 second-round pick (via Memphis)

Portland receives: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, 2027 second-round pick

Analysis: Everyone knew this was likely going to happen, that the Jazz would use the contract of Ingles — who is out for the season after an ACL tear — to bring back help. But moving on from a big part of the team culture is never easy, for anyone.

The Jazz are hoping Alexander-Walker can develop into a Jordan Clarkson-style scorer for them, but this isn’t a spectacular return on the court. What it does is lower their payroll, which when you count luxury taxes went down by about $11 million — even with a new owner, this isn’t a huge market. That money matters to the Jazz. For Portland this is about saving some money, doing more to clear the decks for the coming quick attempt to rebuild around Damian Lillard. The Spurs win here because they gave up a player that wasn’t part of their future and they both pick up a pick and save some money (they likely waive Satoransky).

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: All the deals, rumors, reports in one place originally appeared on NBCSports.com