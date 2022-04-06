All the cars lost on the Felicity Ace have been revealed

If anyone with a deep sea submersible is shopping for a flood-damaged car, we know where you can find a few.

The manifest for the Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire and sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the Azores islands in March has been posted online, Top Gear first discovered.

Nearly 4,000 vehicles primarily from the Volkswagen Group were onboard when the ship went down in two mile-deep water a few days after the fire and its crew had been rescued without significant injury.

The brands that lost the most vehicles were Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen, but a few rarities were also in the mix, including six Lamborghini Aventador Ultimaes that were among the last of the discontinued model built. This led Lamborghini to restart production to fulfill the orders.

There were also a 2015 Ford Mustang and 2018 Nissan Versa Note being shipped home by members of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Germany and a 1996 Honda Prelude.

According to a Facebook post by the Honda’s owner, the Prelude was the 65th of the rare high performance SiR model built that year.

Unfortunately, unlike the automakers who were able to write off the losses of their new vehicles, the Prelude owner said he isn’t being compensated due to complications with the insurance coverage, but remains optimistic about getting his hands on one of the cars someday.

“I have chosen to not stress, worry or dwell on that news. I am sad I lost something I was looking forward to for sooo many years. I don’t know how I will recover from the expenses lost, time wasted or where I’ll find the next SiR, I will find another one to restore no matter what.

The cause of the Felicity Ace fire is still unknown and there are no current plans to try to reach the ship.