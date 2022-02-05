All-Star snubs Allen, Murray, Vucevic go off

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

Something interesting to watch on an annual basis is how players who missed out on an All-Star Game invitation perform in their first games after the announcements. With Kevin Durant (knee) not able to play in this month’s midseason classic, the Eastern Conference will have one spot to fill. Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic and Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen certainly argue for that injury replacement spot, and both showed out Friday night. Let’s get into the Daily Dose.

Cavaliers 102, Hornets 101

As noted above, Allen is one of the players who have a good argument that they should have been selected as an All-Star reserve. And he issued quite the statement in Friday’s win over the Hornets, going off for 29 points, 22 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes. A top-100 player in 9-cat formats in each of his last three seasons, Allen is a top-40 player in 2021-22 according to Basketball Monster. Those who selected him are getting a very good return on investment, as he had a Yahoo ADP of 61.8. Also providing a nice return is Kevin Love, whose free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining provided the final margin. That capped a night in which he tallied 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and six 3-pointers in 26 minutes off the bench.

Entering the season with a Yahoo ADP of 136.3, Love is providing 8th-round value in 9-cat formats. While selling high may be appealing for some managers, Love embracing the sixth man role likely ensures that his fantasy value will remain steady for the remainder of the season. Brandon Goodwin didn’t have the best night shooting the ball, as he was 4-of-14 on the night while also committing five turnovers. But he finished with a line of 12 points, five rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and four 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, he should be streamed until Darius Garland (back) is cleared to return.

Gordon Hayward (protocols) was back in action for the first time since January 21, and as one would expect, he looked a bit rusty. Shooting 3-of-13, he finished with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes. Charlotte hosts Miami Saturday night, so we’ll see if Hayward plays in both ends of a back-to-back after being sidelined for more than a week. Cody Martin (6/3/3/0/1 with one 3-pointer in 16 minutes) would be back in play as a streaming option if Hayward is given Saturday night off.

Kelly Oubre (ankle) scored 21 points with a full line (nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and four 3-pointers) in 28 minutes off the bench, shooting 7-of-19 from the field. Terry Rozier (24/3/4 with four 3-pointers) and LaMelo Ball (15/6/2 with two 3-pointers) led the way offensively for the starters, but managers who have them rostered took a hit in the field goal percentage category. Rozier shot 9-of-21 while Ball, who also racked up six turnovers, finished 5-of-14 on the night.

Celtics 102, Pistons 93

This was an easy one for the Celtics, who led by 22 points after three quarters. Jayson Tatum (24/9/1/1 with four 3-pointers) led the way offensively, with Robert Williams (11/11/4/0/5) recording a double-double with five blocked shots. He attempted just five shots on the night but made them all while cashing in on his lone free throw attempts. While Al Horford (4/10/2/1 in 19 minutes) has struggled as far as fantasy production is concerned, the Time Lord is providing top-25 value in 9-cat formats for the season. And over the last two weeks, he’s been a top-10 player (Tatum’s in the top-5 during this stretch). Josh Richardson (12/5/1/1/1 with two 3-pointers) is worthy of a look in deeper leagues, and he’s rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. Boston has one more game this week and three the next, so there’s the chance to get some value ahead of the All-Star break.

With Cade Cunningham (hip) once again sidelined, Dwane Casey made another change to his starting lineup. Rodney McGruder (three points, one rebound, and one 3-pointer in 16 minutes) was the replacement last game, but he was back on the bench Friday night. Instead, Hamidou Diallo got the call, and he played well. Shooting 8-of-17 from the field and 4-of-6 from the foul line, he recorded a line of 21 points, 14 rebounds, one steal, and one 3-pointer. While that should be enough to keep Diallo in the starting lineup if Cunningham can’t play Sunday in Minnesota, you never know. But Diallo is worth streaming for as long as the top overall pick remains sidelined.

Jerami Grant (10/3/3 with one 3-pointer), who’s been the subject of trade rumors as the deadline approaches, had a rough night with the aforementioned Horford being a big reason why. At this point, we’re just waiting to see if the Pistons will move Grant, as doing so would free up more scoring opportunities for players such as Saddiq Bey (21/1/4/1 with four 3-pointers). Killian Hayes (11/5/5/0/2 with one 3-pointer) had a good night off the bench, but consistency will be the key as far as his fantasy value is concerned. Managers shouldn’t rush to pick him up, even with Cunningham sidelined, until the second-year guard shows that he can be productive on a nightly basis.

Bulls 122, Pacers 115

The aforementioned Vucevic could also be under consideration for addition to the All-Star roster, and he didn’t hurt his candidacy Friday night. Playing against a team that lacked a traditional center, Vooch went off for a season-high 36 points (16-of-21 FGs, 3-of-7 FTs), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes. With this line, he became the first Bull since Michael Jordan in 1996 to account for at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in a game. Vucevic has been a top-15 player over the last two weeks, and he’s ranked 20th in 9-cat for the season as a whole. DeMar DeRozan (31/5/7/1/1) was just 11-of-26 from the field and turned the ball over six times, but the overall line made up for those issues. Zach LaVine (back) being sidelined resulted in Troy Brown Jr. getting a start, and he finished with nine points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes. A solid outing, but not enough to justify streaming Brown if LaVine is unable to play Sunday against Philadelphia.

The Bulls guard who is worth rostering, even if LaVine can play, is rookie Ayo Dosunmu. He recorded his third double-double of the season Friday night, accounting for 15 points, 14 assists, two steals, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues, Dosunmu has been a top-100 player in 9-cat over the last month. That rostered percentage should be higher than it currently is because even if LaVine were healthy, the Bulls still have to account for the extended absences of Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist). Javonte Green (16/3/2/1/2) has been even better than Dosunmu over the last month, providing 5th-round value, and should be rostered in more than 22% of Yahoo leagues.

Vucevic wasn’t the only player in this game to tally a season-high point total. Caris LeVert (42/5/8 with one 3-pointer) went off, shooting 19-of-26 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line. Given how shorthanded the Pacers currently are, LeVert is essentially in a position where he’ll get to shoot as much as he wants. And those injuries in the frontcourt meant a start for Terry Taylor, who had another big game. Despite being listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, the rookie out of Austin Peay recorded his second double-double in as many games (21/14/5 with one 3-pointer in 38 minutes). Simply put, go pick up Taylor and hold onto him until either Domantas Sabonis (protocols) or Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is cleared to return.

Torrey Craig (5/6/0/0/2 with one 3-pointer) and Oshae Brissett (two points, one rebound) are also worth streaming under these circumstances, but both had rough nights against the Bulls. Duane Washington Jr. (17/7/4 with three 3-pointers), who’s rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, is worth keeping an eye on through the trade deadline. If the Pacers move a veteran wing (or two), the rookie out of Ohio State could be in for extended minutes on a team that doesn’t appear to be in contention for a play-in tournament spot.

Raptors 125, Hawks 114

Atlanta had no answer for Pascal Siakam (33/9/4 with three 3-pointers) and Fred VanVleet (26/4/11 with five 3-pointers), who combined to shoot 21-of-34 from the field. Toronto’s starting five all have fantasy value, but the question is which of the team’s three centers are worth fully committing to. Khem Birch (nose) was back in action, but he only played five minutes. Chris Boucher (11/8/1/1/1 with one 3-pointer), who’s rostered in 73% of Yahoo leagues, and Precious Achiuwa (10/3/0/0/1 with two 3-pointers) played 19 minutes apiece and hit double figures in points. Boucher’s fantasy potential essentially makes him the best of the bunch, but this isn’t a particularly exciting debate due to the actual production. And with all three center options healthy, Boucher’s rostered percentage is likely to decrease.

Atlanta’s nine-man rotation remained unchanged, with John Collins (shoulder) and Lou Williams (back) cleared to play after showing up on the pregame injury report. Collins had a good night, compiling 23 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and is providing 3rd-round value in 9-cat for the season. Collins’ name came up in trade rumors a short time back, and it will be interesting to see if the Hawks even entertain the possibility of doing something on that front. As for Williams, he logged 13 minutes and finished with one point, one rebound, and one steal. So long as Trae Young (22/6/13) is healthy enough to play, there’s no need to even consider rostering Williams.

The center position is the one that’s sparking a high level of fantasy-related interest in Atlanta. Clint Capela (eight points, nine rebounds, and one block) remains the starter, but he only played 19 minutes to backup Onyeka Okongwu’s 21. Okongwu wasn’t particularly effective Friday night, finishing with four points, six rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot. The matchup may have had something to do with the minutes split, as the Raptors essentially have one traditional center (Birch). But this is something to keep an eye on moving forward. Not so much regarding Capela, and entertaining the possibility of dropping him (don’t do this), but rather Okongwu. He’s rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues, but an even split of the available minutes at center would make him a more enticing option in standard leagues. Okongwu and Capela have both been 15th-round players over the last two weeks, so there’s evidence that the former’s emergence has negatively impacted the latter’s fantasy value.

Spurs 131, Rockets 106

Like the East, there’s a need for an injury replacement in the Western Conference, as Draymond Green (back) will not be healthy enough to participate in the All-Star Game. Also an analyst for TNT, he used his platform on Thursday to advocate for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray to be named his replacement. Murray made Green look good on Friday, recording a line of 19 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, one 3-pointer, and just one turnover in a blowout of the Rockets. Individually, Murray has been outstanding this season, but the lack of team success could make it difficult for him concerning that open ASG roster spot.

San Antonio had its preferred starting lineup available for Friday’s rout, and all five scored in double figures. Keldon Johnson (28/7/1/2 with three 3-pointers) had one of his best games of the season, while Jakob Poeltl (21/10/3/1/3) recorded a full line and Doug McDermott (19/1/1/1 with five 3-pointers) made five of his six 3-point attempts. Derrick White (12/3/7/0/1 with one 3-pointer) and Poeltl have been San Antonio’s best non-Murray fantasy options this season, but Johnson is headed in the right direction. He’s been a 6th-round player over the last two weeks, averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 2.6 3-pointers per game. If Johnson can get to one steal per game, that would do wonders for him as far as the fantasy value is concerned.

Also of note was the Spurs debut of Zach Collins, who was playing in an NBA game for the first time in more than 500 days. On a minutes restriction, he played 13 minutes and was quite productive, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer. San Antonio won’t play again until Wednesday in Cleveland, so there isn’t much use in adding Collins right now. But he got the backup center minutes, with Drew Eubanks being a DNP-CD. Provided his foot does not become an issue, Collins could eventually be worth a look in deeper leagues, as he’s better equipped to offer some value in a backup role than Eubanks.

Houston had Kevin Porter Jr. (5/3/1/1 with one 3-pointer) for just 11 minutes, as he was a bit ill entering the game and Stephen Silas eventually made the decision to shut his starting point guard down for the night. The rookie who took advantage wasn’t Jalen Green (12/2/3/1 with two 3-pointers), but rather Josh Christopher. He had one of his best games as a pro, scoring 23 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes. Christopher hasn’t been much of a fantasy option this season, but he’s worth keeping on your radar heading into the trade deadline. If Houston were to move Eric Gordon, that would free up additional minutes for Christopher, which would be good news heading into silly season.

Also relevant ahead of silly season is Alperen Sengun, who posted a line of 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, three blocks, and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes off the bench. He’s rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues, and that number needs to increase ahead of next Thursday. Sengun and Christian Wood have shared the court for longer periods recently, and it’s also worth considering the possibility of the Rockets receiving an offer for Wood that they can’t refuse ahead of the trade deadline. Sengun is worth picking up now, even with the Rockets having just two games on the schedule for next week.

Jazz 125, Nets 102

It feels weird to write that a 23-point game wasn’t as close as the margin would indicate, but that’s where we are with the struggling Nets. Brooklyn has now lost seven straight, and things got a bit interesting in the hours ahead of Friday’s game. It was reported by The Athletic that the 76ers are “expected to pursue James Harden in a trade that would include Ben Simmons.” Harden, who has looked like a shell of himself in recent games, was held out of Friday’s game due to tightness in his left hamstring. The Nets brain trust, led by GM Sean Marks, has some questions to ask (and answer) ahead of the deadline, as they have two stars dealing with injury and a third (Kyrie Irving) who’s ineligible to play in home games due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Would getting Harden and Kevin Durant back to full strength properly address the issues that this team is dealing with? Or do they need to make a move that could mean sending one star to another franchise?

Irving (15/3/6 with three 3-pointers) had a rough night in Salt Lake City, shooting 6-of-20 from the field and failing to get to the foul line. One Nets player who did have a good night was rookie Cameron Thomas, who scored a career-high 30 points to go along with two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes off the bench. Harden being sidelined freed up minutes and scoring opportunities for Thomas, and he took advantage. He’s worth streaming if Harden remains sidelined for Sunday’s game in Denver, and managers should keep an eye on him regardless of what happens there. Day’Ron Sharpe (11/8/2/1/1 in 16 minutes) offers streaming value, as the Nets could be down two centers for the final game of this road trip. LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) did not play Friday night, and Nicolas Claxton logged just five minutes due to tightness in his left hamstring.

The big news for Utah was that Donovan Mitchell was back in action after missing eight games due to a concussion, and he looked good. Shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line, Mitchell finished with 27 points, three rebounds, six assists, one block, and six 3-pointers in just 22 minutes. Utah blowing this game wide open well before the fourth quarter meant that Mitchell and the other starters didn’t have to do much, with none playing more than 29 minutes. The Jazz don’t play again until Monday, so Mitchell should be able to take on a few more minutes when they host the Knicks.

Udoka Azubuike (10 points, 11 rebounds in 24 minutes) filled in for Rudy Gobert (calf) as the starting center, with Hassan Whiteside (15/8/0/0/2 in 24 minutes) remaining in his customary backup role. Neither is an automatic add if you haven’t done so already, as Gobert may be back on Monday. If not, then Whiteside would be the better streaming option. Eric Paschall (16/2/1 with three 3-pointers) still isn’t a viable fantasy option, but he may have earned himself a longer look in the rotation based upon his recent contributions.

Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

New Orleans stuck with its bigger starting lineup, with Jaxson Hayes playing alongside Jonas Valanciunas (18/7/4 with one 3-pointer), and the former had a career night in Denver. Hayes shot 9-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot in 33 minutes. He’s provided 7th-round value over the last two weeks and should be streamed for as long as the Pelicans are without the injured Josh Hart (knee). However, Hayes would be worth holding onto beyond that point, as the Pelicans are also without backup center Willy Hernangomez (protocols). At a minimum, he’ll be asked to back up Valanciunas, thus giving Hayes the ability to play consistent rotation minutes.

Hayes was one of three Pelicans starters to score at least 22 points, with Brandon Ingram (23/4/12/1/2) and Herbert Jones (25/2/0/2 with three 3-pointers) being the others. Ingram producing that kind of line comes as no surprise, but Jones came through in a big way during the fourth quarter. The second-round pick scored 18 of his career-high 25 in the final stanza, and the improved scoring is a big reason why he’s been close to a top-50 player over the last two weeks. Jones is still, somehow, rostered in just 56% of Yahoo leagues. That figure should be well into the 70s by now, and that’s the bare minimum.

Denver was once again without Aaron Gordon (hamstring), who was sidelined for a second straight game. While Zeke Nnaji (8/6/2/1/2 with one 3-pointer) received the starting nod for Wednesday’s game against the Jazz, Davon Reed was Michael Malone’s choice Friday night. Shooting 3-of-6 from three, Reed finished with nine points, and one rebound in 25 minutes. As noted above, Nnaji produced the better overall stat line. Neither is an automatic streaming option if Gordon has to miss more time, but Nnaji’s shot-blocking ability makes him a player worth tracking for the time being. Nikola Jokic (25/12/9/2 with three 3-pointers) fell one assist shy of another triple-double, with Monte Morris (19 points, four assists, and five 3-pointers) and Will Barton (17/4/2/3/1 with one 3-pointer) being the only other Nuggets in double figures.

Mavericks 107, 76ers 98

Fans had to sit through a 44-minute delay due to one of the baskets being crooked, but they did get to see Luka Doncic produce one of his best lines of the season. He shot 13-of-28 from the field and 6-of-9 from the foul line, accounting for 33 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes. Now ranked 10th on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list, Doncic also has 20 30-point triple-doubles to his credit. And according to the Mavericks, he’s responsible for eight of the NBA’s 17 30/10/15 triple-doubles since entering the NBA in 2018-19. After getting off to a slow start to the season, Doncic is closing in on top-25 value in 9-cat formats.

For as good as Doncic was Friday night, he didn’t lack help. Reggie Bullock (20 points, four rebounds, and four 3-pointers) should be rostered in standard leagues due to the combination of his recent production, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) being sidelined for the remainder of the season. He’s rostered in 26% of Yahoo leagues, so it won’t be too difficult to find Bullock on most waiver wires. Dallas will host Atlanta on Sunday, and then play three more games at home next week. Jalen Brunson (19/5/4 with one 3-pointer), Dwight Powell (14/5/1/3), and Dorian Finney-Smith (13/2/0/3 with three 3-pointers) also hit double figures for the victors.

In the case of Powell, he’s worth tracking for the time being. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Maxi Kleber (knee) were both out, and their absences free up additional minutes for Powell. Porzingis and/or Kleber being available Sunday would limit Powell’s fantasy value, which is why most managers will want to avoid rushing to pick him up.

For Philadephia, Seth Curry was back in action after sitting out Wednesday’s loss to the Wizards due to back spasms. He was able to play 36 minutes Friday night, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three 3-pointers on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. As a result of Curry’s return, Danny Green was back on the bench, playing 25 minutes (none in the first quarter) and accumulating four points and six rebounds. Managers in need of offense will want to stay away from Green and Matisse Thybulle (6/1/1/1/1 with one 3-pointer), but the latter offers some value due to the defensive contributions. Joel Embiid (27/13/4/2/3 with two 3-pointers) put up another gaudy stat line, while Tyrese Maxey (18/2/6) and Tobias Harris (13/3/5/0/1) also scored in double figures.

Andre Drummond (6/7/2/2) was solid in his 15 minutes on the floor, with his ceiling being capped by the presence of Embiid. Philadelphia, which visits Chicago on Sunday, plays three games next week with two on back-to-back nights. Drummond would be in play for one of those games (Friday/Saturday vs. the Thunder and Cavaliers) if the 76ers decided to give Embiid a night off.

Thunder 96, Blazers 93

Portland was active even before this game began, with the team trading Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Clippers, receiving Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick (which was sent to L.A. in the Luke Kennard trade) in return. This trade was about Portland getting under the luxury tax threshold, as paying that premium would make little sense for a team that is highly unlikely to be a contender this season. Bledsoe and Winslow will give Portland additional depth at two positions of need, while Johnson was said to be going through the process of becoming a primary playmaker while with the Clippers. Of the three, Bledsoe stands to be the most valuable as far as fantasy is concerned.

As for the game itself, Tony Snell (13/8/3/0/2 with three 3-pointers) and CJ Elleby (7/8/2/0/1 with one 3-pointers) filled the voids left by Covington and Powell. Snell played 36 minutes, but he’s been a generally poor fantasy option this season. Elleby and Trendon Watford (8/4/0/1 in 20 minutes) are worth tracking, as Portland could very well pull the plug on this season at some point. Under that scenario, the fantasy values of both would increase during the silly season. Anfernee Simons (19/5/4/2 with one 3-pointer), C.J. McCollum (19/6/4 with one 3-pointer), and Jusuf Nurkic (14/16/2/2) all scored in double figures, but they combined to go an inefficient 22-of-58 from the field. All three will be fine moving forward, with their first opportunity to bounce back being Saturday night against the Bucks.

Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort put forth another solid effort, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and four 3-pointers. And he shot the ball well, going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He’s well-positioned to be an impact player until the All-Star break at the very least, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) remains sidelined. Josh Giddey (16/7/3/1 with two 3-pointers) was solid, while Mamadi Diakite had one of the best games of his NBA career. He started and played 30 minutes, accounting for 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) out and Derrick Favors’ minutes being non-existent at times, Diakite is well-positioned to merit attention moving forward. That being said, fantasy managers would be wise to wait for Diakite to produce consistently. What also limits him from a fantasy standpoint is the unpredictable nature of Mark Daigneault’s rotation, as there have been many instances in which a player who’s been in the rotation one night won’t play at all the next.