All-star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-star and Olympic champion Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia on drug smuggling charges after she was found with vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at a Moscow airport, according to Russian news sources.
Russia’s Interfax news agency said a female US basketball player was arrested in February, at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow after arriving on a flight from New York.
A drug sniffing dog indicated narcotics in luggage, and when the bag was X-rayed, “so-called ‘vapes’” were discovered “with a specific order,” according to Interfax, which cited the Russian Federal Customs Service.
“The expert found that the liquid is a narcotic drug cannabis oil (hashish oil),” Interax said.
The independent Russian news website identified the player as Griner.
USA Basketball did not immediately respond to a request for information. Griner hasn’t posted on her Instagram account since Feb. 5.
Griner, 31, a member of the 2014 WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury and the 2016 Olympics gold medal team, has played during the WNBA off-season for the Russian team Ekaterinburg in the Euroleague since 2015.