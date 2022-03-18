All of Friday’s news on deals between players, teams

NFL free agency continues to roll on.

Most of the biggest names available on the market have now inked deals with former or new teams. But there are still several notable figures who, as of Friday morning, had not chosen their new teams, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Tyrann Mathieu and offensive tackle Terron Armstead. Along the way, free agency reversals and trades have added to what has been a wild week.

Check back with USA TODAY Sports often throughout Thursday and the entire week for all the latest news and buzz on the free-agent market and what deals could be materializing:

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a tackles against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.

Bills part ways with DT Star Lotulelei despite cap hit

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott’s non-answer Thursday when he was asked about the status of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei told you all you needed to know.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll just take it one step at a time,” McDermott said.

With five new defensive linemen signed as free agents including three tackles, it was abundantly clear that Lotulelei was no longer in the Bills’ plans, and that was confirmed Friday when the team announced it has released him.

The Bills made this move despite the fact that they will have to eat an ugly dead salary-cap hit of $7.7 million and will only see $1.5 million of cap space created by his departure.

Lotulelei came to the Bills as a free agent in 2018, largely in part because both McDermott and Brandon Beane were with the Panthers when Carolina made Lotulelei a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He enjoyed a terrific rookie season in McDermott’s Carolina defense and finished fourth in the defensive rookie of the year balloting. Thereafter, his level of play never rose above the ceiling he created.

He was always a strong run defender who could eat up blocks, and McDermott repeatedly said that you can’t judge his play on statistics, because numbers are hard to generate at the one-technique DT position.

McDermott and Beane believed Lotueleli would be perfect in their emerging Buffalo defense, and they signed him to a bloated five-year, $50 million contract. There’s little doubt that it proved to be a bad contract given the production – and more recently, the availability – Lotulelei provided.

– Sal Maiorana, Democrat & Chronicle

Bears not signing DT Larry Ogunjobi due to failed physical

The marquee name of the Chicago Bears’ free agency class won’t be joining the team after all.

The Bears will not be signing Larry Ogunjobi after the defensive tackle failed a physical, the team announced Friday.

“Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player … (but) our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today.”

Ogunjobi, 27, agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears this week. The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle suffered a foot injury in the AFC wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders and underwent surgery in January to repair it.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

The Dallas Cowboys will return a former first-round pick and notable member of their defense.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch agreed to re-sign with the team on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Vander Esch, 26, started 16 games for the Cowboys last season and netted 77 tackles. Dallas declined his fifth-year option last May but opted to bring him back for another go with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Buccaneers sign one of Tom Brady’s former teammates

Logan Ryan has found his landing spot less than 24 hours after being cut by the New York Giants.

The veteran safety agreed to a deal Friday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Ryan, 31, started 15 games for the Giants last season and collected 117 tackles. He is positioned to take over the starting role left vacant by Jordan Whitehead, who signed with the New York Jets.

Ryan started out his career as a teammate of Tom Brady, playing with the quarterback on the New England Patriots from 2013-16.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

