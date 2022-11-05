All lanes of northbound I-5 near downtown Seattle reopened after being blocked by protesters

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Lakeview Boulevard East in Seattle were blocked due to a protest Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

Both the eastbound and westbound I-90 offramps to northbound I-5 were closed as well, with backups extending an estimated four miles. WSDOT advised drivers to use alternate routes “and expect congestion.”

All lanes of the freeway have since reopened.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said no one was injured and the freeway was cleared without incident.

Protesters say they’re looking to bring awareness to “the nearly 2-year long genocidal war committed against the people of Tigray, Ethiopia,” the group said in a news release.

“In this situation I think there would be a better way to do it than this time of day, when a lot of people are getting off work and just trying to get home,” said Jaffar Said, who lives in the area.

“I feel bad for them, but I understand they’re trying to prove a point,” another resident said. “Let them prove it.”

This is a developing story.