All I was saying to Kliff Kingsbury was to chill out

The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team took a timeout with the play clock winding down on a first-and-goal play. Murray could be seen saying “calm the f—k down” as he moved toward the sideline and Kingsbury was returning fire until wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got between the men.

The Cardinals scored on the next play and tied the game. They would take the lead on back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns before halftime and they would finish out the night with a 28-14 win. That made it much easier to downplay any tensions that boiled over in the first half.

“He’s real animated over there on the sideline sometimes,” Murray said, via Doug Haller of TheAthletic.com. “It’s . . . ‘Calm down, we’re good. We’re going to make it right.’ We ended up scoring, so that was good, but that’s all I was saying. Just chill out.”

Kingsbury said Murray told him he “didn’t look good on TV, acting that fiery” and said he thought the intensity of all involved was a good thing.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s good,” Kingsbury said. “I think we’re working through as an offense where we want to be and what we want to do, and you have competitors that have a level of intensity like that, I think it will keep pushing us forward.”

The offense continues to be a work in progress, but Hopkins was productive in his return and they were able to snap a long home losing streak. We’ll see if those things create some positive momentum for the team moving forward.

