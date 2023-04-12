All four California NBA teams make history

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

All four California NBA teams make playoffs for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Clippers all are headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

This feat marks the first time all four of the California NBA teams have made the playoffs in the same season while sharing statehood.

This is a 38-year milestone in the making, dating back to the Kings’ relocation from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985. The three other teams already were based in California by that point.

The Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the Clippers as the No. 5 seed. The Warriors earned the No. 6 seed while the Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

The Warriors and Kings are set to face off in the first round of the playoffs while the Lakers take on the Grizzlies and the Clippers face the Suns.

The playoffs officially begin Saturday, April 15.

