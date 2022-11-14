All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump’s wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Don Jr. at the Inaugural Golf Tournament for the Eric Trump Foundation on September 8, 2007.Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, got married on Saturday.

All five of his children attended the event, including Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron Trump.

Here are 16 photos of the Trump children through the years.

Former President Donald Trump has five children: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.

All five Trump children at Donald Trump’s Inauguration on January 20, 2017.MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

In October 1987, Don Jr. and Ivanka posed with their mother, Ivana Trump, while meeting opera singer Placido Domingo in New York City.

Ivana Trump with Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. in 1987.Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Eric and Ivanka accompanied their mother to a fundraiser in October 1993, where they met late Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Italian model Fabio.

Ivana Trump attends a fundraiser with Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump on October 25, 1993.Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Ivanka held a young Tiffany while attending an unspecified event in January 1995.

Ivanka Trump holds Tiffany Trump at an unspecified event on January 1, 1995.David Allen/Getty Images

The four eldest children gathered at Trump Tower in June 1996 to celebrate Donald’s 50th birthday. Don Jr. held Tiffany while Eric and Ivanka stood nearby.

Donald Trump’s children and second wife, Marla Maples, celebrate his 50th birthday on June 13, 1996.Ron Galella/Getty Images

Don Jr. and Ivanka supported their father in October 2005 at the Fashion Group International 22nd annual Night of Stars event in New York City.

Don Jr., Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump pose together on October 27, 2005.Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Eric showed Don Jr. some brotherly love while attending his birthday party at FAO Schwarz in December 2006.

Eric Trump celebrates Don Jr.’s birthday at a party on December 11, 2006.Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A 12-year-old Tiffany posed alongside Don Jr., Ivanka, and Donald at “The Apprentice” season 5 finale party in June 2006.

The Trump children and their father at “The Apprentice” season 5 finale party on June 5, 2006.Mark Sullivan/Getty Images

In April 2007, Melania held a one-year-old Barron and stood beside Tiffany during an Easter Sunday event at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and Tiffany Trump celebrate Easter Sunday at Mar-a-Lago on April 8, 2007.Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Ivanka and Don Jr. supported Eric in September 2008 during the Eric Trump Foundation Golf Outing at the Trump National Golf Club. Don Jr. held a bottle of Trump Ice Natural Spring Water in the photo.

Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Don Jr. at the Trump National Golf Club on September 16, 2008.Bobby Bank/Getty Images

The Trump children – sans Tiffany – smiled for photographs in October 2009 at a book launch celebration for Ivanka. She released her book, “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life,” the following year.

Don Jr., Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Eric Trump at Ivanka’s book launch on October 14, 2009.Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Don Jr. and Ivanka sat beside their father, Donald, during the “Celebrity Apprentice” live season finale in May 2010.

Don Jr., Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump appear on “Celebrity Apprentice” on May 16, 2010.Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Tiffany attended the launch of Ivanka’s footwear collection in February 2011.

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump at Ivanka’s footwear collection launch on February 17, 2011.Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Donald announced his candidacy for US president with his children and their families by his side in June 2015.

The Trump family stand beside Donald Trump after announcing his candidacy for US president on June 16, 2015.Christopher Gregory/Getty Images

In January 2017, Donald was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. All five of his children attended the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017.Pool/Getty Images

Tiffany and Don Jr. walked towards Marine One in June 2018 as they prepared to depart from the White House South Lawn.

Tiffany Trump and Don Jr. walk towards Marine One on June 1, 2018.SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

All five children were photographed at Ivana’s funeral in July 2022. It was held in New York City.

The Trump family at Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20, 2022.GWR/Star Max/Getty Images

