At the All-American Bowl, where the nation’s top recruits and talent showcase their skills against each other, 247Sports polled the highly-sought-after prospects about the nations best college football facilities.

These recruits basically go on a nation-wide tour when they are being recruited. They are shown the campus, the town and the facilities they will have access to if they choose to join that school’s football program.

After asking 88 recruits which program had the best facilities, the program with the most votes was Oregon with 12.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 4 with a total of eight votes.

