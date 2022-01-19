All-American HS football recruits vote on who has college football’s best facilities

College football recruiting is somewhat of an arms race. Coaching chops, player development and scheme fit usually take center stage in a prospect’s recruitment, but sometimes, a program’s facilities are what seal the deal.
Naturally, some of the best — and richest — programs in college football have the best facilities. State-of-the-art facilities are abundant across the Power 5 landscape and while the glitz and glamour of top-end facilities aren’t the end-all, be-all for some recruits, they can completely turn the tide of the way of a program is viewed by the nation’s elite.
247Sports recently polled recruits at the All-American Bowl and one of the topics centered around college football’s top facilities. Here are the college football programs recruits think have the best facilities in the nation.
No. 1: Oregon
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 12
No. 2: Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 11
No. 3: Notre Dame
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Votes: 9
No. 4: Alabama
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.
Votes: 8
T-5: Ohio State
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Votes: 6
T-5: Clemson
Syndication: The Greenville News
Votes: 6
No. 7: Michigan
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Votes: 4
T-8: LSU
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 3
T-8: Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Votes: 3
T-8: Penn State
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 3
T-8: Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 3
T-8: Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Votes: 3
The best of the rest
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Auburn: 2
Missouri: 2
Ole Miss: 2
Air Force: 1
Arkansas: 1
Illinois: 1
Indiana: 1
Iowa: 1
Kentucky: 1
Louisville: 1
Purdue: 1
South Carolina: 1
USC: 1
Virginia Tech: 1
Washington: 1
Washington State: 1
