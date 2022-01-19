The Hamden Journal

All-American HS football recruits vote on who has college football’s best facilities

All-American HS football recruits vote on who has college football’s best facilities

College football recruiting is somewhat of an arms race. Coaching chops, player development and scheme fit usually take center stage in a prospect’s recruitment, but sometimes, a program’s facilities are what seal the deal.

Naturally, some of the best — and richest — programs in college football have the best facilities. State-of-the-art facilities are abundant across the Power 5 landscape and while the glitz and glamour of top-end facilities aren’t the end-all, be-all for some recruits, they can completely turn the tide of the way of a program is viewed by the nation’s elite.

247Sports recently polled recruits at the All-American Bowl and one of the topics centered around college football’s top facilities. Here are the college football programs recruits think have the best facilities in the nation.

No. 1: Oregon

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 12

No. 2: Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 11

No. 3: Notre Dame

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

Votes: 9

No. 4: Alabama

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Votes: 8

T-5: Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Votes: 6

T-5: Clemson

Syndication: The Greenville News

Votes: 6

No. 7: Michigan

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Votes: 4

T-8: LSU

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

T-8: Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Votes: 3

T-8: Penn State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

T-8: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

T-8: Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

The best of the rest

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn: 2

Missouri: 2

Ole Miss: 2

Air Force: 1

Arkansas: 1

Illinois: 1

Indiana: 1

Iowa: 1

Kentucky: 1

Louisville: 1

Purdue: 1

South Carolina: 1

USC: 1

Virginia Tech: 1

Washington: 1

Washington State: 1

1

1

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.