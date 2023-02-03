‘All American’ Cancels Filming In Downtown LA Over Nearby Shooting – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A street shooting disrupted the filming schedule of the CW series All American Friday. According to sources, the drama had production set up in two Downtown Los Angeles locations for today. The unrelated shooting occurred in the vicinity of one of the locations, we hear. No one from the show was hurt.

Sources close to the production tell The Hamden Journal that crew members did not feel safe to continue following the incident. After learning about the situation and discussion it with the crew, out of an abundance of caution, All American studio Warner Bros. TV pulled all location work on the show for the day and moved filming back to the WB lot, sources said.

The incident in question is believed to have taken place in the 5800 block of S. Vermont Avenue at 9:04 a.m. According to LAPD, a 48-year-old male was walking in the alley when he was approached from behind by the 34-year-old male suspect. Following an altercation, the suspect shot the victim with a firearm before fleeing on foot—he remains at large. The victim was transported to a local hospital by LAFD and is in stable condition.

Reps for Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

The series follows Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a young football player from Crenshaw who is recruited to play for Beverly High School and must navigate his two vastly different worlds as they begin to collide. The series is currently in its fifth season, which finds Spencer in his second semester of college trying to help rebuild the school’s football program after their head coach is exposed for purposefully injuring opposing players.

The series also stars Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Hunter Clowdus, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou.

All American, which was the CW’s number one linear series in adult 18-49, was recently renewed for a sixth season becoming the first scripted deal for the CW under its new owner, Nexstar.

Season 5 of the sports drama premiered on January 23 with new episodes airing on Monday nights at 8 p.m.

All American is executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.