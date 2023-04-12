All about the details for Dolby

Oklahoma cornerback Kendel Dolby is in a unique spot. Go back five, 10 years ago and teams were littered with junior college transfers.

Because of the one-time free transfer rule in place, the junior college surge has died down significantly in recent years.

For as good as OU’s 2023 class looks to be and was ranked No. 6 overall, Dolby is the only from the juco ranks. Dolby, from Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, was rated as one of the elite cornerbacks in junior college.

Now he’s bringing that chip on the shoulder attitude that a lot of juco players have and trying to make an imprint in his first few months as a Sooner.

Looking for a difference, and it doesn’t take long for Dolby to find an answer.

“I would say the details, really. Everything at this level is details,” Dolby said. “I’m like, well, you’re tired. You just gotta be detailed with everything. That’s the biggest thing for me, the biggest thing I’ve realized is details. Being disciplined in your technique. That’s probably the biggest change for me.”

Dolby has had a lot of chances to make an impression as there have been a lot of cornerbacks in and out of the lineup through the four weeks of spring practice, dealing with various injuries.

Every day is a chance for Dolby, and that’s the mindset he’s carrying with him for every single practice.

“Just coming into practice, thinking of the mindset, OK, I gotta be disciplined in this, when I’m tired, my technique’s got to be this, the details got to be this. So I would say more the mindset, of just OK, you gotta go.”

Scholarship not changing Freeman

Anybody who followed the 2022 recruiting cycle and watched wide receiver Gavin Freeman knew it wasn’t going to be long before he was on scholarship.

Schools got caught up in the measurables instead of focusing on Freeman’s ability to make plays and be a difference maker.

Even OU was late to the party, but a preferred walk-on option was given to him by Brent Venables. Freeman jumped at it and turned heads as a freshman.

It started in the first game, with Freeman scoring on a 46-yard run to introduce himself to OU fans. He finished with three catches for 46 yards for the season, and then it happened.

Freeman was one of several players awarded scholarships this winter, but he was the sole one who was only coming off his freshman season.

“It was cool. The best part was all my teammates,” Freeman said. “They were lifting me, congratulating me every time. They’ve been on my side this whole time. And just like seeing my teammates surround me, when I got put on scholarship, was the best feeling ever. Because they’ve got my back and I’ve got their back.”

He earned the trust, earned the scholarship and knows the best is yet to come for his time in Norman.

Anthony learning the standard

It’s a clean slate for OU receivers with first-year coach Emmett Jones taking over. But it’s a literal fresh start for Andrel Anthony, who has arrived to OU after two years at Michigan.

Anthony had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown last year with the Wolverines and his speed has been on full display during the first month of spring practices.

“Andrel, he’s a burner. He’s insanely fast. So quick off the line,” Freeman said. “He’s just a burner. His brain, he’s smart, too, which helps his speed, and can just blow by everyone. We love him.”

Anthony’s mother and brothers came to a practice a couple of weeks ago, and they all know Andrel is in the right spot.

Now it’s about learning how to be a guy in this offense under Jones and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. It’s coming along.

“I made like an 80-yard touchdown in practice a couple of days ago and he was just like you could have did this better, you know what I’m saying? So like he really holds you to a standard of don’t be too high, don’t be too low,” said Anthony about Jones. “And I love that because when you make a big play you think, ‘oh, I’m the man.’ But next play mentality. And even just like the drills we go through. I’m really working on putting those more to game situations. That’s what I’ve got to do. But in the drills, I love them.

“And then Coach Lebby, his offense, he’s a mastermind.”

From Chavis to Bates for Laulu

One thing we’ve all learned this spring is the transition for defensive lineman Jonah Laulu going from defensive end to defensive tackle.

The coaches made their evaluation and decided that would be best for all involved. With the move comes going from being with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis to now working inside with Todd Bates.

They call themselves ‘salt and pepper,’ and you can see how much Chavis has learned from Bates during their years together.

They demand and expect results but have very different personalities to achieve that. Chavis is very energetic, bringing the enthusiasm every day. Bates can be more cerebral, but it’s all working for Laulu in his second year as a Sooner.

“It’s not that different. They’re really similar,” Laulu said. “It’s super fun when we do meetings with the whole d-line. It’s super fun going off of each other because they be finishing each others’ sentences sometimes. It’s really funny, and the energy is really great.”