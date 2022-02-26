All 30 Dow stocks rise, led by J&J and UnitedHealth; 3M set to snap longest losing streak in 10 years

The shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average

gained ground in afternoon trading Friday, as the blue chip barometer surged toward its biggest gain in 21 months. Of the Dow’s best percentage performers, shares of both Johnson & Johnson

and 3M Co.

shot up 5.5%. 3M’s stock is now on track to snap a 10-session losing streak, which is its longest losing streak in 10 years. UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s stock

was biggest price gainer, and therefore provided the biggest point boost for the Dow. The health insurer’s stock rose $18.97, or 4.2%, to add about 125 points to the Dow’s price. The weakest perform was Walt Disney Co.’s stock

+0.09% ,

which rose just 0.1%. The Dow ran up 844 points, or 2.5%, as it headed for the biggest point gain since it soared 912 points on May 18, 2020. The Dow has now bounced 1,795 points, or 5.6%, off Thursday’s intraday low of 32,272.64.