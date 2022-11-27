Aliyah Boston in walking boot after hard fall in South Carolina’s win over Hampton

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston was in a walking boot after taking a hard fall and leaving Sunday’s 85-38 win over Hampton.

The fall happened near the end of the first half. Boston caught a pass and was driving for the basket when she fell forward and immediately began clutching her right ankle.

Boston made her free throws before going to the locker room. She didn’t come out for warmups before the second half, and later took a seat on the bench with her right foot in a walking boot.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley called Boston “questionable” in the postgame news conference but said that the team doctor wasn’t too concerned about the injury. Boston will get the injury checked out Monday.

Boston, the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA tournament, was able to walk back to the locker room under her own power after the game. She even took a few photos with fans on her way.