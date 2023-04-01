Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA draft day after South Carolina’s Final Four exit

Aliyah Boston is leaving South Carolina for the WNBA. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston announced on Saturday that she’s declaring for the WNBA draft.

The senior center made her announcement a day after South Carolina lost to Iowa in the Final Four. The four-time All-American and 2022 consensus National Player of the Year is projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Boston had the option of returning for a fifth season with extra eligibility granted to players whose 2019-20 seasons were shortened by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The availability of NIL opportunities has prompted some players who might otherwise turn pro to remain in college, but the allure of being the likely No. 1 pick in the draft won out for Boston.

She made her decision with the blessing of head coach Dawn Staley, who encouraged Boston to turn pro.

“I’m going to tell her to go,” Staley said Saturday. “There are [college] defenses that are played against her that won’t allow her to play her game. And then it’s hard to officiate that. It’s hard to officiate that.”