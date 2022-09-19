Alison Sweeney Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Christmas has come early for Hallmark Media: Alison Sweeney (The Wedding Veil trilogy) has agreed to a multi-picture overall deal with the channel.

“Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “She’s long been a fan favorite and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.”

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer,” Sweeney remarked. “I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!”

As part of Sweeney’s deal, she is starring in A Magical Christmas Village, which she also executive produces with Luke Macfarlane (Moriah’s Lighthouse) and special guest star Marlo Thomas. The movie premieres this year during Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event and features Sweeney as Summer, an architect living in a small town where she’s raising her young daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson, Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery). When her mother Vivian (Thomas) finds herself in need of a place to live, her orderly life becomes a little less so after inviting Vivian to move in with them during this transition. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer’s chance meeting with Ryan (Macfarlane), a newcomer to their community.

Sweeney is an award-winning actress, producer, director, content supplier, TV host and author. She began acting at 4 and at age 16, she joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Sami Brady. She went on to star on the NBC sudser for more than 21 years.

She also hosted 13 seasons of NBC’s The Biggest Loser while many guest-starring appearances on TV series and true crime podcasts. Sweeney serves as an Ambassador for Stand Up 2 Cancer and American Humane Association and is a member of the Entertainment Council for Feeding America.

A Magical Christmas Village is from Looking Glass Productions, LLC. The executive producers are Sweeney, Craig Baumgarten, Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring and Melissa Salmons. Kevin Leslie serves as producer. Jason Furukawa directed from a script by Salmons. Sweeney is repped by UTA, Vault Entertainment and Wonderst.