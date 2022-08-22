Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ SiriusXM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate.

The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM.

The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers.

Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on the real life version in New York City. While there, she must try to clear her name while she navigates her way through the surreal, prison-like environment filled with absurd, frequently corrupt characters.

The cast includes David Cross, Andy Daly, Becky Drysdale, Alex English, Erik Griffin, Tony Hale, Bobby Lee, Natasha Leggero, Al Madrigal, Patton Oswalt, and Melle Powers.

The eight-part series will launch on the SXM app and Stitcher Premium today and will air one episode per week on its Raw Dog comedy channel.

The Rubber Room was created, written, and directed by Jon Katz and Stephen Ruddy

It is produced by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal’s All Things Comedy, which is behind a slew of podcasts and Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, Katz’s Civilian 7 Entertainment, and Evan Shapiro.

“If you like con artists, bird nuggets, and asbestos, you will love this show,” said Pill.

“The Rubber Room is a wild, wholly original experience,” said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM’s SVP, Comedy Programming. “All Things Comedy did an amazing job producing the series, which gives listeners a ‘captivating’ sense of what it’s like to be locked in a room with such an absurd group of characters, played by some of the most talented and hilarious stars in the industry.”