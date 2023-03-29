Alison Hammond empowered in wake of blackmail plot

Alison Hammond said she hasn’t felt this good in a long time. (Getty Images)

Alison Hammond shared an empowering message of self-love on social media saying, “I haven’t looked this good in a long time”.

The This Morning posted a clip of herself laughing with co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime show just days after it was reported a man had been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing her.

Hammond, 48, captioned the video: “When you glimpse yourself in the mirror and like what you see…”

In the clip she laughs, strokes her hair and says: “Babes, I haven’t looked this good in a long time. Let me just love it.”

In another video posted on Instagram Hammond relaxes on her bed smiling to camera and declared she will always win.

A voiceover says: “You want to know four main reasons why I will always win?

“I don’t hate on nobody, I pray, I stay in my own lane, and lastly, I’m not competing with nobody expect for myself.”

Hammond counts the list on her fingers and waves.

The TV presenter has confirmed she is now single after is was reported that a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing the TV star. It is alleged they threatened to release lies about Hammond unless she paid them.

Hammond also shared a picture on Instagram of herself enjoying a girls’ night out with Willoughby, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, All Saints star Nicole Appleton and some friends.

She captioned the picture: “Girl therapy night ! Needed [email protected] @emmaleebunton @shishib.”

Alison Hammond has enjoyed a girls' night out with Holly Willoughby.

In summer 2022, single mother Hammond revealed she was dating somebody.

She told ITV’s Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly: “Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything.

“All I can say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content.”

But earlier this year she denied rumours she was engaged, telling her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary: “It is fake news babes.

Alison Hammond told Dermot O'Leary rumours of her engagement were 'fake news'.

“I am not engaged, I’m so sorry, I’m not engaged.”

Hammond found fame on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 before launching a successful TV career.

She has appeared on numerous reality shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off and Celebs Go Dating.

Hammond has been a presenter on This Morning for 20 years, often covering showbusiness news, and last year took over as a fulltime host on Fridays and the holidays with Dermot O’Leary.

