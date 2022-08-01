Alisan Porter, Voice Winner and Curly Sue Star, Engaged to Dancer Justin de Vera

The Voice Winner Alisan Porter is Engaged to Justin de Vera: ‘It Was Perfect’

Alisan Porter Instagram Alisan Porter shares her engagement with Justin de Vera

Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera are headed to the altar!

The singer — known for her breakout role in 1991’s Curly Sue and for winning The Voice — revealed on social media Sunday that she and dancer/choreographer de Vera were engaged, telling the story of the moment he popped the question while the two attended a David Gray concert over the weekend.

“Last night while @davidgray played our song, @jtrvth did the damn thang!,” Porter, 41, wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of snaps of the couple showcasing her square-cut diamond ring. “It was perfect and full circle and very US.”

“The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say….. in this life and the next and the next and the next,” she wrote to de Vera, hashtagging the post “#thebeeshysaregettingmarried 💍 🤍.”

Porter and de Vera welcomed daughter Shilo Bee, their first child together, in October 2021. Porter also shares son Mason Blaise, 10, and daughter Aria Sage, 8, with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017.

Saturday’s David Gray concert was “parents’ night out” for Porter and de Vera, she said in a video in her Instagram post. “Yeah, this is gonna be fun,” de Vera told the camera as a look of excitement flashed over his face, knowing he was moments away from proposing.

RELATED: The Voice Alum Whitney Fenimore Marries Olympian Kendall Wesenberg: ‘It Feels Great to Have a Partner’

Porter first announced that she and de Vera were expecting in April 2021, sharing a photo on Instagram of her holding up a sonogram as she posed with him and her kids.

“We always knew you would join us,” she wrote. “We dreamt of you. We talked about you. We felt you just outside the realm of reality. But, now you’re here. We are all so excited in our own way.”

The newly engaged pair gushed to PEOPLE about baby Shilo Bee after her birth. “We’re over the moon and so in love with her,” the couple said last October. “She is the perfect blend of us and was our missing puzzle piece. We’re so happy to have her here.”

Story continues

Of their baby girl’s moniker, the pair added, “Bee is special to us because we have always called each other B.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining The Voice as a Coach for the First Time

Decades before winning season 10 of the singing competition show in 2016 as a member of Christina Aguilera’s team, Porter graced the big screen as the title character i Curly Sue.

The star had been ready to shed her child star fame since the beginning, revealing in her impressive blind audition that she has long dreamed of being a singer.

“I was an actress when I was very young. It’s not my passion. This is my passion,” she told the coaches.

Months later, as the final moments of the highly competitive season drew near, Porter couldn’t help but become emotional.

“I stood on stage in the dress rehearsal and cried my eyes out. Literally, like the ugly Oprah cry,” she told PEOPLE in 2020. “Because I have envisioned that moment, that particular moment for some reason struck such an emotional chord with me.”