‘Alien’ Movie In Works With Fede Alvarez Directing For Hulu – The Hamden Journal

Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Alvarez is set to write and helm an original Alien movie for 20th Century studios.

Alvarez will direct the movie for Hulu as part of 20th’s deal to provide 10 pics a year to the Disney owned OTT service. Alvarez’s pitch is reportedly completely separate from the previous movies, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Ridley Scott, who directed the 1979 original and two millennial editions, will produce through his Scott Free banner.

The new Alien movie also will be distinct from Noah Hawley’s FX TV series, which network boss John Landgraf has said won’t feature Sigourney Weaver’s alien hunter Ripley.

“Alien takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth,” said Landgraf at the FX winter tour about the series. “So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now.” Despite five scripts already being in for Alien, and Fargo only one, Hawley will shoot the latter series first as it needs to go into production this winter given its Midwest setting.

