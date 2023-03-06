Alicia Witt & Blair Underwood Join Nicolas Cage In ‘Longlegs’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Witt (I Care a Lot) and Blair Underwood (Caste) have signed on to star alongside Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe in Longlegs — the horror-thriller from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon), which Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter) is directing from his own script.

The film currently in production in Vancouver follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe), a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

C2 Motion Picture Group is producing and fully financing Longlegs, with Cage and his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious, Sinister), Caplan (Babylon) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play) also producing. Exec producers on the project include Cloth (Joker, House of Gucci), Fred Berger (La La Land) and John Friedberg (Greenland).

Black Bear International will release Longlegs in the UK and recently closed assorted international deals for the film at EFM including Metropolitan for France, DCM for Germany, Rialto for Australia, DeaPlaneta for Spain, Sun for Latin America and Scanbox for Scandinavia, to name a few. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance repped domestic rights — and while Neon was closing in on them as of two weeks ago, whether the deal is locked is not yet clear.

Witt is an actor and singer-songwriter who launched her film career at age seven in David Lynch’s Dune, going on to appear in titles including Mr. Holland’s Opus, Citizen Ruth, Vanilla Sky, Netflix’s acclaimed dark comedy I Care a Lot and the recent Sundance-premiering Keke Palmer starrer Alice, among many others. The actress has also been seen on series including Stargirl, Orange Is the New Black, The Exorcist, Nashville, Justified, Friday Night Lights and Cybill, to name a few.

Underwood is a Golden Globe and Tony Award nominee who also recently joined Ava DuVernay’s Netflix feature Caste, after collaborating with the filmmaker on her Emmy-winning limited series, When They See Us, for Netflix. Other upcoming projects for the actor include the series Three Women and Smothered from Starz and Sky, respectively. He also recently directed, produced and starred in the indie psychological thriller Viral, which is currently in post-production.

Witt is represented by APA, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Underwood by CAA, Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.