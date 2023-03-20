Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and more

Some familiar faces stepped back in time a few decades this weekend. Casts of beloved movies and shows of that era — Clueless, All That, Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210 and more — caught up with fans and each other at 90s Con, an event That’s4Entertainment held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Here are some of the highlights:
Clueless
Clueless stars Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Cher herself, Alicia Silverstone, had a way enjoyable time, recreating scenes from the 1995 movie. They even played a round of “Suck and Blow.”
All That
Yep, that’s Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson with his All That co-stars, including Lori Beth Dernberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell. It was a surprise to fans when he joined the others onstage.
Sadly, Amanda Bynes, who had been scheduled to make her first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship at the event, canceled at the last minute. According to reports, Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold (known as 5150), after she was found naked and alone, wandering around downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
Charmed
Shannen Doherty was there, alongside her Charmed cast, including Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs.
Even Alyssa Milano, who starred on the saga about good witches after Doherty left the show at the end of the third season, was excited to see the family portrait: “This makes me happy for the OG Charmed fans,” she wrote on social media. “What a gift!”
During the period where fans asked questions of the cast, Doherty defended the reboot of the show that debuted in 1998. An attendee booed the new version, and the actress declared it “not cool.” She added, “Don’t boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job.”
Doherty also emphasized that the new Charmed is connecting with its own audience.
“I’ve met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there’s a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed,” she said, according to People. “It may be for all of us to be like ‘Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,’ but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they’re incredibly nice people, FYI.”
Beverly Hills, 90210
The stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 gathered without Doherty, who departed the teen drama after the fourth season. Rebecca Gayheart, who played the doomed wife of the late Luke Perry’s character, Dylan McKay, plus original cast members Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley appeared for the panel discussion.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Melissa Joan Hart was on hand to toast the ’90s with some of the people that she spent as much as seven seasons working with, from 1996 to 2003.
Hocus Pocus
And while we’re on the subject of witches, Sanderson sister Kathy Najimy met up with Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Jason Marsden and Omri Katz. You might not recognize Marsden by sight, but he’s the voice of the helpful black cat, Thackery Binx.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
That’s quite a showing from Sunnydale!
The Wonder Years
Danica McKellar and Olivia D’Abo reminisced about the coming-of-age ABC show.
McKellar told Yahoo Entertainment ahead of 90s Con that she still feels “very close” to her character, Winnie Cooper.
Saved by the Bell
Bayside High alums Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley snagged some time together, almost 30 years after the debut of their show.
Lopez also posed with Candace Cameron Bure.
Full House
Bure and two of her co-stars from both Full House and its revival, Fuller House, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier, shared video of themselves deliriously tired on the way to the event. Bure said they were also picking up Jodie Sweetin.
Boy banders
The ’90s wouldn’t have been the same without the boy band craze, driven by groups like *NSYNC and 98 Degrees. Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, of the former hitmakers and Jeff Timmons, of the “Because of You” crooners, were there to represent.
The next 90s Con is scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Tampa, Fla.