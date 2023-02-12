Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role In Super Bowl Commercial For Rakuten – The Hamden Journal

Alicia Silverstone reprised her Clueless role for a Super Bowl LVII commercial. The actor slipped into her yellow plaid outfit for a TV spot promoting the Rakuten service. Check out the throwback in the video posted above.

The ad starts with Silverstone as Cher Horowitz saying that she “used to be pretty clueless about shopping” in a scene reminiscent of the 1995 film comedy taking place in Mr. Hall’s debate class. To recreate the scene from the Amy Heckerling-directed movie, Cher even had her nemesis Amber, played by Elisa Donovan, next to her.

Another callback from the film takes Silverstone into Cher’s rotating closet picking out clothes, a scene at Rodeo Drive and a location in front of the Horowitz’s Beverly Hills mansion that includes the iconic white Jeep. From the looks of it, Cher hasn’t gotten any better at driving and things keep popping up “out of nowhere.”

An extended cut of the commercial was released on Rakuten’s YouTube channel, which you can see below. Fashion designer and Project Runway winner and mentor Cristian Siriano also makes a cameo in the spot.