Alicia Silverstone, Nick Frost To Star In Dark Comedy — EFM Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone & Kevin Connolly To Star In Dark Comedy ‘Krazy House’

Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, and Kevin Connolly have signed on to star in the dark comedy Krazy House from writer-directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil. Production on the pic has just been completed in Amsterdam. The cast is rounded out by Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters, and Matti Stooker. Maarten Swart will produce the film for Kaap Holland Film, in a co-production with Haars and van der Kuil. Kaap Holland Film’s Jorn Baars and XYZ’s Todd Brown are executive producers. Splendid Films is handling distribution in the Benelux. XYZ has North American sales rights.

TIFF Title ‘The Young Arsonists’ Picked Up By Game Theory

EXCLUSIVE: Game Theory Films has acquired US and Canadian rights to The Young Arsonists from filmmaker and artist Sheila Pye. The film debuted at TIFF last year and played the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week. Set amongst the sparse landscape of an isolated farming community, the pic follows four teenage girls during a 1980s summer of discovery, arson, friendship, and death. Maddy Martin, Jenna Warren, Sadie Rose, and Madison Baines star in the pic, alongside Aaron Poole (American Gods), Miranda Calderon (Titans), Joe Bostick (It Chapter Two), and Kyle Meagher (Anne With An E). The film is produced by Agata Smoluch Del Sorbo (Black Kite) of Borrowed Light Films and Sonya Di Rienzo (Brother) and Aeschylus Poulos (Sleeping Giant) of Hawkeye Pictures. Martin Katz (A Dangerous Method) and Karen Wookey (Andromeda) are executive producers.

Breaking Glass Takes World Rights On ‘Pig Killer’ Starring ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Jake Busey

EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Glass Pictures today announced it has acquired World rights to Pig Killer, starring Stranger Things actor Jake Busey. The pic is directed by Chad Ferrin (The Deep Ones), and Breaking Glass will give the pic a multi-market theatrical launch, including Los Angeles and New York planned this September, followed by an on-demand and digital release. The film is based on the true story of Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton, the Canadian pig farmer, and serial killer.