Alice Eve To Headline CBS’ ‘Early Edition’ Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler.

Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Eve’s Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.

Glenn executive produces the reboot with DeVon Franklin via Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush, who developed the original. Franklin Entertainment’s Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television, Sony TV and Affirm Films’ co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content, in association with CBS Studios.

The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, a stockbroker received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.

Eve just wrapped the feature action-comedy Freelance with John Cena and Alison Brie and the horror film The Queen Mary. She recently starred in the Epix series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and will next be seen in the Prime Video drama series, The Power. Her previous credits include Netflix’s anthology series, “Black Mirror”, and Paramount Pictures Star Trek into Darkness. Eve is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.