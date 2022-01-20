Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Movie ‘Freelance’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance.

As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia.

The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.

Endurance Media’s Steve Richards is producing alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Jaime Hernandez is executive producer.

Richards’ Endurance is co-financing with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which sold the film well at the recent American Film Market. Pic is written by Jacob Lentz (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), marking his feature writing debut.

Eve most recently starred in the Epix series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Her previous credits include Netflix’s anthology series, Black Mirror. She will next be seen in Amazon’s drama series, The Power.

Csokas’ roles include xXx, Kingdom of Heaven, Æon Flux, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and The Equalizer. He was most recently seen in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

Eve is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Csokas is repped by The Gersh Agency and Independent Talent Group.