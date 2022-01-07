Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company’s key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

“We think the market is factoring in the impact of macro-headwinds, COVID and soft sentiment in the discretionary category,” Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong wrote Thursday. He argued that the “long-term strategy is intact” for Alibaba

