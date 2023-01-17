Alibaba, XPeng, Goldman Sachs, and More Stock Market Movers Tuesday

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers visit http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/stock-market-movers-alibaba-xpeng-goldman-morgan-stanley-51673625139
-
Order Reprints
-
Print Article
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday after Wall Street reopened after a holiday. Equities have kicked off 2023 with two consecutive positive weeks.
These stocks could move in Tuesday’s trading session: