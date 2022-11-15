Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

Shares of Chinese internet giants jumped in Hong Kong, after official data showed better-than-expected October retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

BABA,

+0.79%

9988,

+10.77%

jumped 9.8%, Kuaishou Technology

1024,

+9.44%

surged 8.7%, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

700,

+9.90%

rose 8.0% and Meituan

3690,

+6.07%

was up 5.8%. The Hang Seng Tech Index

HSXTCHINDXXX,

+6.67%

has gained as much as 7.7% and was last up 6.1%