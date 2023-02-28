Alibaba Stock’s Recovery Has Momentum. This Is One Potential Risk.

Analysts are increasingly upbeat about



Alibaba



stock in the wake of the group’s quarterly earnings, which supported the narrative that the Chinese tech company’s recovery is on track. But a familiar challenge may be returning.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA) lost almost half their market value in 2021 as Beijing cracked down on the Chinese technology sector. Things were equally difficult in 2022. Regulatory pressure continued, while economic growth slowed on the mainland, battering Alibaba’s bottom line, as a result of broad lockdowns intended to stamp out Covid-19.