Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People’s Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc.

jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc.

rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc.

climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc.

gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc.

rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc.

gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF

was up 3.7% while futures

for the S&P 500

edged up 0.5%.