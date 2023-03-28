Alibaba Stock Soars. An Unprecedented Shakeup Could Unlock Major Value.

Alibaba



stock was on track for its best day in months after the Chinese technology giant announced that it would split itself into six units, opening the door for its subsidiary businesses to go public.

Akin to Alibaba (ticker: BABA) shifting from conglomerate to holding company, the move is designed to unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness, said the group, which is one of China’s largest and most important companies. It’s a nod both to investors who have weathered years of losses for the stock—caused largely by regulatory pressures—as well as regulators who have hammered Alibaba and the rest of the Chinese tech sector over competition concerns since late 2020.