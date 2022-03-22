Alibaba Stock Soars After Buyback Program Boosted to $25 Billion. Here’s Why.

Text size





Shares in Alibaba were surging Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant announced it would increase the size of its stock buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion.

The move to boost share repurchases is “a sign of confidence about the Company’s continued growth in the future,” Alibaba said in a statement. The buyback program is slated to be effective for two years through March 2024.

(ticker: BABA) rose nearly 9% in U.S. premarket trading, and the Hong Kong-listed shares surged 12%.

The new repurchase program is a historic move—the previous, $15 billion scheme was already the largest in Alibaba’s history. “The announced up-sizing to U.S. $25 billion is likely the largest share repurchase program ever in China’s internet sector,” said a group of analysts at





led by Alicia Yap.

The company said that as of March 18 it had repurchased 56.2 million of its U.S. shares under the previously announced buyback program, worth approximately $9.2 billion. This implies a new outstanding repurchase balance of $15.8 billion, the team at Citi said.

“We view positively the decision to up-size the repurchase program, which likely suggests that management sees the current share price as undervalued and attractive,” said Yap and the other analysts at Citi.

Citi rates Alibaba at Buy with a target stock price of $200, implying returns of 93% from Monday’s levels. Others on Wall Street are similarly upbeat on Alibaba, with brokers surveyed by FactSet overwhelmingly rating the shares at Buy—signifying optimism for investors that have been taken on a rough ride of late.

“This would be is in-line with our recent comment that following recent weeks of volatility, Alibaba shares are trading at a [price-to-earnings ratio] that is two standard deviations below the historical average,” the analysts added.

Alibaba — which lost almost 50% of its market value in 2021 — and its peers have been under pressure for more than a year as regulators in both Beijing and Washington have scrutinized the U.S.-listed Chinese tech sector.

Regulatory woes have wreaked havoc on share prices, but some reprieve came last week with news that the Chinese government would work to boost economic growth and support the stock market. In a boost to Alibaba, the government also said it will clear up a punishing regulatory environment, including concerns around U.S. delistings.

That saw Alibaba stock climb 37% in one day on March 16, by far its biggest daily increase, though the shares later gave up some of the gains. The stock remains down 14% so far in 2022.

In tandem with news of expanded buybacks, Alibaba also announced that Weijian Shan, the chair of investment group PAG, has been appointed as an independent board director. His accession to the board comes as Börje Ekholm, the CEO and president of





(ERIC), retires from his independent director post, a role he has held since 2015.

“Weijian is a trusted leader in the global financial industry who has been an active facilitator for greater understanding between Asia and the rest of the world throughout his extraordinary career. I believe Alibaba will benefit greatly from his deep knowledge across different industries and global perspective,” Daniel Zhang, Alibaba’s CEO and chairman, said in a statement.

