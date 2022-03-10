Alibaba stock sinks to $92, here’s why shares are down

Alibaba (BABA) shares are at 52-week lows, trading at around $92 each during Thursday’s session following JD.com’s (JD) quarterly print and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delisting from U.S. exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) has named five Chinese companies which risk being delisted from U.S. exchanges if they do not provide details to back up their financial statements.

The SEC update is part of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which requires issuers of securities to establish that are not owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Also on Thursday, JD.com’s ADRs sank 17%, their biggest daily decline on record, after the e-commerce platform’s revenue growth slowed and its expenses widened.

Overall tech stocks in Hong Kong were volatile overnight. Chinese companies trading in the U.S. opened sharply lower on Thursday.

Chinese e-commerce and tech companies listed in the U.S. have declined significantly since last year after China’s regulators began cracking down on giants like Alibaba and JD.com.

BABA is down 28% year-to-date following a decline of 48% in 2021.

Alibaba is trading at multi-year lows. On Thursday it sank as much as 9% to an intraday low of $90.82

