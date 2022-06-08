Alibaba Stock Jumps to 2-Month High. Thank Videogames.

Text size





Alibaba and other Chinese tech stocks have been beaten down amid regulatory pressures.

Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images





Alibaba and other Chinese tech stocks roared higher on Wednesday as a wave of videogame approvals from regulators in China boosted sentiment on the sector.

China’s gaming regulator greenlit the publishing licenses for 60 games on Tuesday, the first list of approved videogames since the end of April, Reuters reported. It’s a sign of easing regulatory pressures for gaming stocks in particular and the tech sector at large.