Alibaba Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. The Tech Giant Saw a Recovery in June.

A slow spring weighed down by Covid-19 restrictions in China and a grim macro environment turned into a stronger summer,

said Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant posted earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

posted profit per share of 22 cents on sales of $30.7 billion in the three months ended in June, narrowly topping analysts’ forecast of 20 cents in per-share profit on sales of $30.3 billion.

(ticker: BABA) gained 6% in U.S. premarket trading. The stock was up nearly 2% in the premarket before earnings were released. Futures for the



S&P 500

index were 0.2% higher.

“Following a relatively slow April and May, we saw signs of recovery across our businesses in June,” Daniel Zhang, the company’s chair and CEO, said in a statement. “During the past quarter, we actively adapted to changes in the macro environment and remained focused on our long-term strategy.”

