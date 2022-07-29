Alibaba Stock Has Slumped This Week. Here’s Why.

Text size





Alibaba shares have slumped since the company said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Shares of

Alibaba

,

the Chinese e-commerce giant, fell sharply Friday following a report that said billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group.

Alibaba



(ticker: BABA) owns about a third of Ant, the fintech powerhouse. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Ant was looking to distance itself from Alibaba, which Ma founded, after a prolonged period of regulatory pressures.