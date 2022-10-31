The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took a broad beating in early trading Monday, after data showing factory and services activity in China contracted in October. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF
FXI,
dropped 3.1% in premarket trading, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2008. Ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock
BABA,
shed 1.5% ahead of the open toward a 6 1/2-year. Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. shares
NIO,
shed 1.4% premarket, while shares of fellow EV makers XPeng Inc.
XPEV,
slumped 4.8% toward a record low and Li Auto Inc.
LI,
slid 3.7%, also into record-low territory. Elsewhere, shares of Bilibili Inc.
BILI,
lost 2.6%, Pinduoduo Inc.
PDD,
gave up 1.3% and JD.com Inc.
JD,
lost 2.1%.
Alibaba stock drops toward 6 1/2-year low, as weak data in China clips U.S. shares of China-based companies
