Alibaba stock drops toward 6 1/2-year low, as weak data in China clips U.S. shares of China-based companies

The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took a broad beating in early trading Monday, after data showing factory and services activity in China contracted in October. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF

FXI,

-2.80%

dropped 3.1% in premarket trading, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2008. Ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock

BABA,

-3.19%

shed 1.5% ahead of the open toward a 6 1/2-year. Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. shares

NIO,

-2.91%

shed 1.4% premarket, while shares of fellow EV makers XPeng Inc.

XPEV,

-6.39%

slumped 4.8% toward a record low and Li Auto Inc.

LI,

-4.84%

slid 3.7%, also into record-low territory. Elsewhere, shares of Bilibili Inc.

BILI,

-5.99%

lost 2.6%, Pinduoduo Inc.

PDD,

-0.30%

gave up 1.3% and JD.com Inc.

JD,

-4.15%

lost 2.1%.