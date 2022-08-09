Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved

Text size





the Chinese e-commerce giant, said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved.

In a filing,

(ticker: BABA) said the effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022.” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York, where its American depositary shares are traded.