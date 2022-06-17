Alibaba, NIO stocks soar after report Ant Group OK’d to set up financial holding company

The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies were seeing big and broad gains in premarket trading Friday, after Reuters reported that China’s central bank accepted Ant Group’s application to set up a financial holding company. That fueled hopes that China’s regulatory crackdown was easing. The iShares China Large-Cap exchange-traded fund

FXI,

-3.86%

jumped 4.1%. Among the more-active China American depositary shares (ADS), shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

BABA,

-6.09%

shot up 9.3%, NIO Inc.

NIO,

-4.62%

ran up 5.1%, JD.com Inc.

JD,

-3.59%

climbed 9.2%, Pinduoduo Inc.

PDD,

-2.38%

powered up 6.8% and XPeng Inc.

XPEV,

-4.96%

hiked up 6.7%. The FXI ETF has gained 0.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-3.25%

has dropped 16.9%.