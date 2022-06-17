The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies were seeing big and broad gains in premarket trading Friday, after Reuters reported that China’s central bank accepted Ant Group’s application to set up a financial holding company. That fueled hopes that China’s regulatory crackdown was easing. The iShares China Large-Cap exchange-traded fund
jumped 4.1%. Among the more-active China American depositary shares (ADS), shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
shot up 9.3%, NIO Inc.
ran up 5.1%, JD.com Inc.
climbed 9.2%, Pinduoduo Inc.
powered up 6.8% and XPeng Inc.
hiked up 6.7%. The FXI ETF has gained 0.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500
has dropped 16.9%.
Alibaba, NIO stocks soar after report Ant Group OK’d to set up financial holding company
