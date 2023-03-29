Alibaba Lays Ground for Breakup. Amazon, Alphabet Should Do the Same.

by

Alibaba Group Holding


is radically shaking itself up, which is sending shares higher.

Amazon.com


and

Alphabet


Google’s parent, may want to take note of the plan and the stock’s reaction.

Tuesday, the Chinese internet company unveiled a new organization structure. The company is arranging itself into six business units, each with an independent board of directors and CEO. The six include: cloud intelligence; internet retail; mapping; transactions; logistics; and digital media, including

Alibaba


Pictures.